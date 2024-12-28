Report: Detroit Lions Interested In Adding Former All-Pro Defender

As the Miami Dolphins face potential elimination from the playoffs, the future of veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell is increasingly in question. If the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos top the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Miami will officially be out of playoff contention. With that possibility looming, a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday would seal the Dolphins’ fate and further open the door for Campbell’s release, and potential acquisition by our Detroit Lions.

Dolphins’ Dilemma: Release Expected If Playoffs Are Out of Reach

According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had initially convinced Campbell to stay at the trade deadline, with the understanding that he would be released if the team’s playoff chances faded. Given that Miami is on the brink of elimination, a move to release Campbell before the regular season finale is now expected.

For Campbell, this could provide an opportunity to join a playoff-contending team, and several potential suitors have already emerged.

Detroit Lions Among Teams Interested in Adding Calais Campbell

Kelly's report confirms that the Detroit Lions, alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to show strong interest in Campbell should he become available. The Lions are actively looking to bolster their defensive line, and Campbell, who has been a dominant presence in the NFL for years, could provide immediate impact. As one of the league’s most respected pass rushers, ranking third in active sacks, Campbell’s veteran presence would help strengthen Detroit’s defensive front.

The Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, and head coach, Dan Campbell, have shown a clear commitment to building a robust defense that can compete with the league’s best. With several key injuries to their defensive line, including the loss of players like Alim McNeill and other defensive stalwarts, adding Campbell would provide a much-needed boost to the unit.

The Detroit Lions' Move Could Be a Game-Changer

For the Lions, adding a player of Campbell’s caliber could be the difference between a playoff exit and a Super Bowl. Detroit has a chance to secure the NFC North title and potentially a top playoff seed. The presence of a player like Campbell on their defensive line could provide the experience and leadership necessary for the team to make a deep playoff push.

As the season nears its end, all eyes will be on the Dolphins’ decision regarding Campbell. If the Dolphins are officially eliminated, expect teams like the Lions to make a play for the future Hall of Famer, hoping to add a game-changing presence to their roster at just the right moment.