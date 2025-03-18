Report: Detroit Lions ‘Intrigued’ By MAC Tackle Machine

If he is still available when the Lions are on the clock, don't be surprised at all if Brad Holmes pulls the trigger.

According to a report from Colton Edwards, the Detroit Lions are one of the teams ‘Intrigued’ by former University of Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac following his impressive pro day performance.

Have a Day, Shaun Dolac!

According to a source, three teams are showing serious interest in linebacker Shaun Dolac after his impressive Pro Day performance: the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders. Dolac posted a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, 25 bench press reps, a 35.5-inch vertical, a 4.21 shuttle, and an impressive 6.94 three-cone time. He’s a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker with sharp instincts and some of the cleanest footwork in this draft class. Projected as an early Day 3 pick, Dolac could end up being one of this year’s draft steals.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are pretty set when it comes to their linebacker room, but Brad Holmes has made it clear time and time again, that he is all about selecting the best football player available, regardless of position. If Dolac is still available when the Lions are on the clock in the 3rd Round, don’t be surprised at all if he is the pick.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

