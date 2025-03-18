Report: Detroit Lions ‘Intrigued’ By MAC Tackle Machine

If he is still available when the Lions are on the clock, don't be surprised at all if Brad Holmes pulls the trigger.

According to a report from Colton Edwards, the Detroit Lions are one of the teams ‘Intrigued’ by former University of Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac following his impressive pro day performance.

According to a source, three teams are intrigued with Shaun Dolac after his impressive Pro Day:



Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders.



4.55 40

25 Reps on Bench

35.5" Vert

4.21 Shuttle

6.94 3-Cone



He's a sideline-to-sideline LB. Solid recognition with some of… https://t.co/uSDWlsGD43 pic.twitter.com/iKDzffUjx1 — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) March 16, 2025

Have a Day, Shaun Dolac!

According to a source, three teams are showing serious interest in linebacker Shaun Dolac after his impressive Pro Day performance: the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders. Dolac posted a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, 25 bench press reps, a 35.5-inch vertical, a 4.21 shuttle, and an impressive 6.94 three-cone time. He’s a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker with sharp instincts and some of the cleanest footwork in this draft class. Projected as an early Day 3 pick, Dolac could end up being one of this year’s draft steals.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are pretty set when it comes to their linebacker room, but Brad Holmes has made it clear time and time again, that he is all about selecting the best football player available, regardless of position. If Dolac is still available when the Lions are on the clock in the 3rd Round, don’t be surprised at all if he is the pick.