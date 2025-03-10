Report: Detroit Lions Lose Carlton Davis III to Free Agency

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have lost Carlton Davis III to free agency as he has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Why it Matters
It comes as no surprise that Davis is leaving the Lions as previous reports suggested the Lions only want to pay around $12 million for a veteran cornerback. In addition, Davis made it very clear during a recent interview that he was not going to settle for less than he believes he is worth.
Bottom Line
With Carlton Davis III leaving town, Lions GM Brad Holmes will now be charged with finding a replacement. As of now, it seems like the plan is for Terrion Arnold to be CB1 when the 2025 season begins, but you can bet the Lions will bring in a veteran cornerback, and potentially add one in the NFL Draft.
W.G. Brady
