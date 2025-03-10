Report: Detroit Lions Lose Carlton Davis III to Free Agency

WHOA! Carlton Davis III GOT PAID!!!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have lost Carlton Davis III to free agency as he has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Why it Matters

It comes as no surprise that Davis is leaving the Lions as previous reports suggested the Lions only want to pay around $12 million for a veteran cornerback. In addition, Davis made it very clear during a recent interview that he was not going to settle for less than he believes he is worth.

Bottom Line

With Carlton Davis III leaving town, Lions GM Brad Holmes will now be charged with finding a replacement. As of now, it seems like the plan is for Terrion Arnold to be CB1 when the 2025 season begins, but you can bet the Lions will bring in a veteran cornerback, and potentially add one in the NFL Draft.

W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

