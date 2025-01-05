Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on Alex Anzalone’s Availability Vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions received some positive news ahead of their critical Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Ian Rapoport, Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone will be suiting up for Sunday night's showdown at Ford Field.

Anzalone, who has been recovering from a broken forearm, will be limited in his snap counts during the game. However, the fact that one of the team’s key defensive captains will be available for such an important contest is a significant boost for Detroit.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Lions get LB Alex Anzalone (forearm) back, but they'll monitor his snaps tonight; Plus, the #Cowboys' exclusive window to talk to coach Mike McCarthy lasts until Jan. 14. pic.twitter.com/HumplUwRkC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2025

With the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line, Anzalone’s leadership and presence on the field could be a game-changer. Despite being limited, the Lions are excited to have the veteran linebacker back in the mix. It’s expected that Anzalone’s return will strengthen the Lions’ defense as they prepare for a high-stakes clash with their division rivals.

As the Lions look to lock down their postseason position, Anzalone’s availability, even with limited snaps, could prove to be a crucial factor in their bid for the division crown and a top seed in the playoffs.