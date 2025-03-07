Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on Anthony Pittman

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Detroit Lions are re-signing veteran LB Anthony Pittman to a 1-year deal.

#Lions are re-signing veteran linebacker Anthony Pittman on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2025

In December 2024, the Lions, who were dealing with injuries, signed Pittman off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He ended up playing in four games (one was in the playoffs) with the Lions during the 2024 season, collecting a total of two tackles.

Pittman, who is now 28, played for the Detroit Lions from 2019 to 2023. After joining as an undrafted rookie, he saw action in one game before spending the 2020 season on the practice squad. He became an important part of the special teams unit in 2021 and went on to play in every game for Detroit through the 2023 season.