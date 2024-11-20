fb
Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on DT Brodric Martin

W.G. Brady
Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on DT Brodric Martin

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions will activate defensive tackle Brodric Martin from injured reserve. While the move has not yet been made official by the team, the Lions cleared a spot on the 53-man roster earlier in the day by placing safety Ifeatu Melifonwu back on IR due to a new injury.

Martin, who has been sidelined for much of the season, will add depth to the Lions' defensive line as they prepare for the stretch run. The team has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and Martin’s return will be a welcome boost to their defensive front.

Here is what Dan Campbell said about Martin while speaking to the media on Monday.

“He’s been doing a good job,” Campbell said. “He’s done a solid job out there on the practice squad, giving us a good look and trying to work his craft. So, I think we would like to get him on the roster here and at least have him, and then just see where it goes.”

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

