Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on DT Brodric Martin

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions will activate defensive tackle Brodric Martin from injured reserve. While the move has not yet been made official by the team, the Lions cleared a spot on the 53-man roster earlier in the day by placing safety Ifeatu Melifonwu back on IR due to a new injury.

Martin, who has been sidelined for much of the season, will add depth to the Lions' defensive line as they prepare for the stretch run. The team has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and Martin’s return will be a welcome boost to their defensive front.

Here is what Dan Campbell said about Martin while speaking to the media on Monday.

“He’s been doing a good job,” Campbell said. “He’s done a solid job out there on the practice squad, giving us a good look and trying to work his craft. So, I think we would like to get him on the roster here and at least have him, and then just see where it goes.”