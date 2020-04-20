45.9 F
Detroit
Monday, April 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Report: Detroit Lions may take DT Derrick Brown over CB Jeffrey Okudah

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
clear sky
45.9 ° F
48 °
42.8 °
39 %
2.5mph
1 %
Mon
52 °
Tue
52 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
50 °
Fri
55 °

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas comments on Michael Jordan allegedly blocking him from Dream Team

Throughout Isiah Thomas' career, he accomplished just about everything, including winning Back-to-Back NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons. But one...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 (maybe No. 2) tight end just became available

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a week away and the Detroit Lions have some holes on...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Many believe that if Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn had his way that he would trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and then still be able to select CB Jeffrey Okudah at either No. 5 or No. 6, depending on which team (Dolphins or Chargers) traded up.

Well, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions coaching staff “has taken a real liking to Auburn DT Derrick Brown,” and he could be a real possibility.

From Sports Illustrated:

Nation, if Okudah and Brown are both available when the Lions are on the clock, which player should they draft?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePeter King’s ‘first and only’ NFL Mock Draft will shock many Detroit Lions fans
Next article8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

10 Biggest Detroit Lions’ draft busts in the last 35 years

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Being a Lions fan surely comes with its ups and downs, especially when the NFL Draft starts to get closer on the calendar. You...
Read more

8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It is time to find out which players are the greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time. As you read through this list, please remember...
Read more

Peter King’s ‘first and only’ NFL Mock Draft will shock many Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It is officially Draft Week and over the next 3+ days, we are going to be seeing a plethora of mock drafts and rumors...
Read more

Las Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? That has been the biggest question for the past...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.