Report: Detroit Lions may take DT Derrick Brown over CB Jeffrey Okudah

Many believe that if Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn had his way that he would trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and then still be able to select CB Jeffrey Okudah at either No. 5 or No. 6, depending on which team (Dolphins or Chargers) traded up.

Well, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions coaching staff “has taken a real liking to Auburn DT Derrick Brown,” and he could be a real possibility.

From Sports Illustrated:

Nation, if Okudah and Brown are both available when the Lions are on the clock, which player should they draft?