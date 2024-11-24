fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is NOT Waiting for the 'Perfect...
Detroit Lions

Report: Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is NOT Waiting for the ‘Perfect Job’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
5

As the 2024 NFL season rolls on, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as one of the top head coaching candidates for teams seeking a new leader for the 2025 season. Despite the growing interest surrounding him, Johnson is not fixated on waiting for the “perfect job” to become available, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

recent Detroit Lions offensive struggles Ben Johnson explains how Jared Goff Detroit Lions secret weapon Ben Johnson makes HUGE decision potential successor for Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Instead, Johnson is focused on ensuring that any future opportunity aligns with his long-term goals and vision for success. While he is highly regarded for his work with the Lions offense — currently the most dominant unit in the NFL as Detroit holds a 9-1 record heading into Week 12 — Johnson is determined to find a situation that sets him up for sustained success.

https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1860696133078557022?

For now, Johnson will continue to lead the Lions' high-powered offense, which has been a key factor in their impressive performance this season. With his future likely to be a major topic of discussion as the season progresses, Johnson’s approach reflects his commitment to not just taking any head coaching role, but one that fits his aspirations for long-term growth and stability.

Previous article
Report: New York Jets Could Make SHOCKING Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Next article
Predicting Who Will Replace Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold vs. Colts
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions