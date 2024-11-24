Report: Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is NOT Waiting for the ‘Perfect Job’

As the 2024 NFL season rolls on, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as one of the top head coaching candidates for teams seeking a new leader for the 2025 season. Despite the growing interest surrounding him, Johnson is not fixated on waiting for the “perfect job” to become available, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Instead, Johnson is focused on ensuring that any future opportunity aligns with his long-term goals and vision for success. While he is highly regarded for his work with the Lions offense — currently the most dominant unit in the NFL as Detroit holds a 9-1 record heading into Week 12 — Johnson is determined to find a situation that sets him up for sustained success.

https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1860696133078557022?

For now, Johnson will continue to lead the Lions' high-powered offense, which has been a key factor in their impressive performance this season. With his future likely to be a major topic of discussion as the season progresses, Johnson’s approach reflects his commitment to not just taking any head coaching role, but one that fits his aspirations for long-term growth and stability.