    Detroit Lions News

    Report: Detroit Lions odds of trading No. 3 pick just got better

    Will the Detroit Lions be able to trade the No. 3 overall pick?

    We will soon know the answer to that question but according to reports, their odds just improved as the Miami Dolphins are gauging the price to move up to No. 3 to potentially select an OT.

    By Arnold Powell
