30 F
Detroit
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings to host ‘Tigers Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

If you happen to be a fan of both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, this is...
Read more
Arnold Powell

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie.

That report noted that McKenzie would likely become the Lions next linebackers coach as he was responsible for working with the linebackers in Tennessee.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions head coach Matt Patricia has confirmed that McKenzie has been hired but noted that his exact responsibilities are yet to be determined.

After doing some reading about McKenzie over the past couple of days, it seems like move believe this will be a very good hire for the Lions.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleBettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings to host ‘Tigers Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

Arnold Powell - 0
If you happen to be a fan of both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, this is the perfect opportunity for you! According...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers post message for newly retired Curtis Granderson

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday morning, former Detroit Tigers OF Curtis Granderson took to twitter to announce he is retiring from Major League Baseball. http://gty.im/121577666 Just moments ago, the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

4 Detroit Pistons who have a ‘good’ or better chance of being traded

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019-2020 Detroit Pistons are looking more and more like a team that will not come close to making the NBA Playoffs. Because of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more

Tua Tagovailoa’s father reveals son’s preferred destination

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to suffering a major hip injury, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a clear choice to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020...
Read more

Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020 season. http://gty.im/487641290 On Thursday night, Brady tweeted...
Read more

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick in this year's NFL Draft,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.