Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie.

That report noted that McKenzie would likely become the Lions next linebackers coach as he was responsible for working with the linebackers in Tennessee.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions head coach Matt Patricia has confirmed that McKenzie has been hired but noted that his exact responsibilities are yet to be determined.

On new assistant Tyrone McKenzie, Lions coach Matt Patricia said today McKenzie is officially part of the staff but his exact responsibilities are TBD. Lions still could add/shuffle more assistants. McKenzie worked with ILBs at Tennessee, could have same role in Detroit — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 31, 2020

After doing some reading about McKenzie over the past couple of days, it seems like move believe this will be a very good hire for the Lions.