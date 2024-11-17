fb
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Report: Detroit Lions On Verge Of Getting Coach Fired

The Detroit Lions are currently 14-point favorites for their Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, and it seems like the stakes are high for the Jaguars on and off the field. Multiple reports indicate that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson could be on the verge of losing his job, potentially as soon as Monday following the game against the Lions.

According to the NFL Network, there is a growing sense of uncertainty inside the Jaguars' organization, with several sources suggesting that a coaching change, possibly involving Pederson, could be imminent. “Inside the building, several sources say change, including the organization potentially moving on from Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, would not be a surprise,” the report stated. “Based on several conversations, while Jaguars staffers are still working and grinding, there is a pall permeating the situation. A doom.”

This comes at a time when the Jaguars are struggling to find their rhythm, and reports are circulating that a loss to the Lions, especially by a wide margin, could accelerate the decision to move on from Pederson and even Baalke. According to the NFL Network, “Whether a dramatic coaching move with Pederson, a front office move centered around Baalke, or a full house-cleaning comes this upcoming week following a possible loss to Detroit, those inside the building feel like it's almost inevitable.”

While Pederson's future hangs in the balance, the Lions look to capitalize on the Jaguars' turmoil and continue their strong performance this season.

