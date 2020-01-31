31.6 F
Detroit
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions planning on drafting Tua Tagovailoa if they keep pick

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions planning on drafting Tua Tagovailoa if they keep pick

What will the Detroit Lions ultimately do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? Will they keep...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NFL beat writer claims relationship between Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia is “an issue”

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of the 2019 NFL season after further complications from his injured...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Pistons reveal asking price for Derrick Rose

There is no question about it that the Detroit Pistons are looking to trade away some of their current...
Read more
Arnold Powell

What will the Detroit Lions ultimately do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Will they keep the pick and select Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah or anothe player? Will they trade the pick? Will they select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa?

According to a report from Omar Kelly, of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “word on the street” is that the Lions will either select Tua at No. 3 or trade him for a “ransom.”

Nation, what do you think the Lions will do with the No. 3 pick? What should they do?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNFL beat writer claims relationship between Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia is “an issue”

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions planning on drafting Tua Tagovailoa if they keep pick

What will the Detroit Lions ultimately do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? Will they keep...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL beat writer claims relationship between Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia is “an issue”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of the 2019 NFL season after further complications from his injured back proved to be too...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons reveal asking price for Derrick Rose

Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it that the Detroit Pistons are looking to trade away some of their current players as the NBA trade...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players. It now looks as though...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NFL beat writer claims relationship between Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia is “an issue”

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of the 2019 NFL season after further complications from his injured back proved to be too...
Read more

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That report noted that McKenzie would...
Read more

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.