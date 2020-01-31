Report: Detroit Lions planning on drafting Tua Tagovailoa if they keep pick

What will the Detroit Lions ultimately do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Will they keep the pick and select Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah or anothe player? Will they trade the pick? Will they select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa?

According to a report from Omar Kelly, of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “word on the street” is that the Lions will either select Tua at No. 3 or trade him for a “ransom.”

The Lions are WITHOUT A DOUBT a threat. They will either take Tua for themselves, or trade the pick to get a Tua's ransom. That's the word on the street and these streets don't lead me astray. https://t.co/azP6seIehT — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 31, 2020

Nation, what do you think the Lions will do with the No. 3 pick? What should they do?