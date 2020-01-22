Report: Detroit Lions ‘VERY’ in play to select QB in 2020 NFL Draft

According to everything we have heard and everything that has been reported, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be good to go for the 2020 season.
That being said, a report has surfaced via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the Lions are “VERY in play to select a quarterback” in the 2020 NFL Draft “because of Matt Stafford’s health issues.”
It has been reported that Stafford’s back injury is not a long-term issue and Stafford himself has said he will be ready to go.
Nation, what would you rate your level of concern for Matthew Stafford and his ability to play a full season moving forward?