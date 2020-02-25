37.4 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he has been exploring trade options for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to explore a trade,” Quinn told beat reporters in a discussion at the NFL combine. “That’s not saying we are definitely trading him. We’ve had some conversations with other teams. There’s nothing to report right now. I think we’re very much in the information-gathering phase of this and those conversations from here on out will be private between us, the teams and the representatives for Darius, and Darius himself. That’s kind of where it’s at.”

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, “The Lions and CB Darius Slay are on their way to a separation, sooner than later.”

- Advertisement -

Nation, is Birkett right? Have we seen the last of Darius Slay in a Detroit Lions uniform?

–Quotes via Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleRed Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Arnold Powell - 0
The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There has been plenty of speculation...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the media, he gave an extremely...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions ‘trying to explore’ trade for Darius Slay

Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay play in 2020? On Tuesday, Lions GM...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Matthew Stafford confirms he wants to play for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
First of all, for the millionth time, Matthew Stafford is not going to be traded before the 2020 season. There has been plenty of speculation...
Read more

Bob Quinn gives extremely good update on Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to the media, he gave an extremely...
Read more

Bob Quinn: Detroit Lions ‘trying to explore’ trade for Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions of the offseason is where will Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay play in 2020? On Tuesday, Lions GM...
Read more

Matt Patricia makes statement, wears ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’ sweatshirt for presser

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
For those of you who are Detroit Lions fans, it truly feels like the cards are often stacked against us. On Tuesday, during his NFL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.