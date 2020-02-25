Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he has been exploring trade options for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to explore a trade,” Quinn told beat reporters in a discussion at the NFL combine. “That’s not saying we are definitely trading him. We’ve had some conversations with other teams. There’s nothing to report right now. I think we’re very much in the information-gathering phase of this and those conversations from here on out will be private between us, the teams and the representatives for Darius, and Darius himself. That’s kind of where it’s at.”

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, “The Lions and CB Darius Slay are on their way to a separation, sooner than later.”

Nation, is Birkett right? Have we seen the last of Darius Slay in a Detroit Lions uniform?

–Quotes via Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK