Report: Detroit Lions Pursue Talented UFL Kicker Jake Bates

Detroit Lions Request to Work Out UFL Kicker Jake Bates

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are among several teams, including the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens, interested in evaluating kicker Jake Bates as a potential addition to their roster.

Jake Bates’ Standout Season with the Michigan Panthers

Bates made a significant impact during his impressive first season with the Michigan Panthers, a team that shares Ford Field with the Lions. Bates started the season with a remarkable 64-yard game-winning field goal and continued to excel, converting 17 of his 22 field goal attempts. His performance earned him All-UFL honors, with most of his misses coming from longer attempts, showcasing his powerful leg that has attracted attention from several NFL teams.

Lions’ Current Kicker Competition

The Lions’ interest in Bates adds a new dimension to their ongoing kicker competition. The team is currently evaluating incumbent kicker Michael Badgley and undrafted rookie James Turner. Dave Fipp, the Lions’ special teams coordinator, has expressed satisfaction with both players during recent team drills. Badgley has been working on extending his range, while Turner has impressed with his powerful and consistent kicking.

Badgley has worked hard on bringing his range out maybe a little bit further than it’s been and has looked good doing it. So I’m excited about him,” Fipp said.Turner, on the other hand, has got a huge leg. I know he doesn’t hit a million long balls, but he has plenty of leg in him. Very, very good. Much better than average. So, anyway, he’s very encouraging.”

Bates’ UFL Playoff Performance

In the recent UFL playoffs, Bates demonstrated his skill by making four out of six field goal attempts for the Panthers, despite a 44-yard kick being blocked. The Panthers eventually lost 31-18 to the Birmingham Stallions, but Bates’ performance further solidified his reputation as a reliable kicker with significant range.

Lions Seriously Considering Bates

The Lions have been closely monitoring Bates, and their interest suggests they are seriously considering enhancing their special teams unit with his addition. As they assess their current kicker options, Bates’ powerful leg and successful season with the Panthers make him a compelling candidate to improve their kicking game.

Written by W.G. Brady

