Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions receive proposal to move training camp

Report: Detroit Lions receive proposal to move training camp

Modified date:

At least for now, Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is still in effect and the Detroit Lions facilities remained closed.

Now, the hope is that everything will be re-opened by the time Lions training camp rolls around in late July, but there are no guarantees, which means all options are on the table.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Lions, along with the Carolina Panthers have received a proposal from The Greenbrier Resort to host their training camps.

From Pro Football Talk:

Per multiple sources, the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers have received proposals from The Greenbrier resort for 2020 training camp. 

The realities of the pandemic are prompting some teams to look elsewhere for training-camp locations.

As one source explained it, the Panthers are considering a relocation in and around the scheduled arrival of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, in late August. So, in theory, the Lions (or some other team) could conduct camp at The Greenbrier and the Panthers could follow the Lions (or some other team) for sessions late in the preseason preparation process.

This sure would be a bummer for those of us to attend Lions training camp each year!

By Arnold Powell

