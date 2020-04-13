Report: Detroit Lions showing interest in multiple QBs

Though it will not be for at least another year (or more), the Detroit Lions will eventually move on without Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback. Both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have both made it clear that Stafford will be their QB in 2020 but they really have not committed to anything beyond that point.

That being said could the Lions actually be preparing to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Well, it has already been reported that the Lions have had a virtual interview with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and now, according to reports, they have done the same with Oregon signal-caller, Justin Herbert.

Herbert is a QB the Lions know rather well as they got to see him up close and personal at the Senior Bowl and he could still be available even if the Lions were to trade down from the No. 3 overall pick.

Nation, do you think Bob Quinn and company are seriously considering Justin Herbert or is this just another smokescreen intended to drive up the value of the No. 3 pick?

In my opinion, Quinn and the Lions are doing what he always does by interviewing all quarterbacks to get as much info as they can for potential matchups in the future. Will they end up surprising me by selecting Tua or Herbert in the 1st round? It’s possible but I don’t think that will happen.