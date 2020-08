According to a report from Dave Birkett, the Detroit Lions have signed DL Jashon Cornell to a 4-year deal.

Cornell, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the only remaining unsigned pick in the Lions draft class.

