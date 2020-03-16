Report: Detroit Lions to sign DL Nicholas Williams

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with former Chicago Bears DL Nicholas Williams.

Former #Bears DL Nicholas Williams has agreed to contract terms with the #Lions, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

The deal is reportedly for 2 years, $10 million. Caplan notes that the Lions are not done signing defensive linemen.

2 years, $10m, but again, #Lions aren't done with their DL signings. https://t.co/A74ahP9eWm — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2020

Williams, who is 30, was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

During the 2019 season, Williams played in 16 games (5 starts) picking up 42 tackles and six sacks.