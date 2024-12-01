Report: Detroit Lions Sign Former Pro Bowl Safety Jamal Adams

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Detroit Lions' practice squad, with plans to eventually be elevated to the active roster. This move comes as Adams was seeking an opportunity with a playoff contender, and the Lions, currently in contention, offer a promising fit.

Adams, who has been a standout in the NFL for several years, will bring veteran leadership and depth to the Lions’ secondary. Known for his physical style of play and ability to make big plays, Adams will add a valuable asset to a defense that is already performing at a high level.

Adams’ agent, Kevin Conner of UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the agreement, signaling a new chapter in the safety's career as he joins the Lions in their pursuit of a deep playoff run. While initially joining the practice squad, Adams is expected to be promoted to the active roster soon, strengthening the Lions' defense even further as the season progresses.