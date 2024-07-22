Report: Detroit Lions Sign Ike Boettger

Ike Boettger has signed with the Detroit Lions

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have signed offensive guard Ike Boettger. Boettger, an undrafted free agent, has had multiple stints in the NFL since 2018.

Buffalo Bills

Ike Boettger signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, but was waived on September 1, 2018. He rejoined the Bills after a brief period with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made his NFL debut on December 2, 2018, against the Miami Dolphins.

In March 2021, the Bills placed a restricted free agent tender on Boettger, which he signed on April 27. His 2021 season was disrupted by COVID-19, but he eventually secured the starting left guard position in Week 8 before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16.

Boettger re-signed with the Bills on March 28, 2022, but began the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He was activated from reserve/PUP on December 19. The Bills re-signed him again on March 3, 2023, but he was released on August 29.

Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts

Boettger had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 before returning to the Bills. In 2023, he joined the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and was later elevated to the active roster. He was signed to the active roster on October 11, released on October 31, and re-signed to the practice squad. Boettger became a free agent at the end of the season.

New Opportunity for Ike Boettger with the Detroit Lions

Ike Boettger’s signing with the Detroit Lions marks a new chapter in his career. The Lions are hopeful that his experience and versatility will bolster their offensive line as they prepare for the upcoming season.