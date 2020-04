According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing UDFA S Jalen Elliott out of Notre Dame. Elliott was the captain of the Notre Dame defense this past season and many thought he would end up being selected in the draft.

Former #NotreDame S and captain Jalen Elliott (@Jae_Uno_) has signed with the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/E4YkUG1MPv — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 25, 2020

Elliott played in all 39 games for the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons.