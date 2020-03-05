40.4 F
Report: Detroit Lions a 'strong possibility' to land CB Byron Jones

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It seems like the writing is on the wall that Darius Slay will not be a Detroit Lion for much longer.

Embed from Getty Images

If Slay is traded, Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to fill his spot and you can bet he will look to the free-agent pool of cornerbacks to do so.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are a strong possibility to land free agent CB Byron Jones.

Embed from Getty Images

We’re expecting a big payday for free-agent cornerback Byron Jones, who probably is priced out of the Cowboys’ plans at $17 million per year. We heard the Eagles, Broncos and Lions as strong possibilities for Jones.

Jones, who is 27, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

During the 2019 season, Jones played in 15 games (14 starts) and six pass breakups and zero interceptions. In fact, in his career (79 games), he has just 2 interceptions.

Nation, if Slay is traded, do you believe Jones would be a good replacement?

Comments

