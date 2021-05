Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are set to host veteran TE Darren Fells on a visit, and now we may know the reason why.

Per Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, Josh Hill is calling it a career:

Per a source: Lions TE Josh Hill is retiring, which explains why the team is bringing Darren Fells in for a visit. Suddenly, another need at TE — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 4, 2021

He had just recently been signed by Detroit. He finishes his career with 115 receptions and 1,070 receiving yards.