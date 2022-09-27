Detroit Lions

Report: Detroit Lions to be ‘cautious’ with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

With the Detroit Lions leading the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 in the second quarter, second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave with an injury.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • St. Brown was injured against the Vikings
  • St. Brown underwent tests on his ankle
  • The Lions will be cautious with St. Brown

With the Detroit Lions leading the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave with an apparent leg injury.

The injury took place after St. Brown caught his fourth pass of the game for the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown got his ankle taped up and he is back in the game.

St. Brown did come back into the game but it was pretty obvious that he was not playing at 100%.

On Tuesday morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on his ankle and the results were “encouraging” overall. Pelissero noted that the Lions will be cautious, but if St. Brown misses time, it shouldn’t be anything long-term.

