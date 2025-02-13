Report: Detroit Lions to Hire Tashard Choice

The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to hire former NFL running back Tashard Choice as their new running backs coach, according to a source from Matt Zenitz at CBS Sports. This move comes as the Lions continue to build a coaching staff capable of developing their young talent, especially in the backfield.

Choice, who has a rich history in both playing and coaching, brings a wealth of experience to the Lions. He most recently served as the running backs coach at Texas, where he was hired in December 2021. Before entering the coaching ranks, Choice had a successful NFL career and has spent significant time in Texas, first as a player, then later as a coach in various roles.

A Strong Coaching Background

Tashard Choice's career in football began at the University of Georgia, where he had a standout college career. After that, he went on to play for several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. Upon retiring, Choice transitioned into coaching, working with high school athletes, interning with the Dallas Cowboys, and later becoming an assistant at North Texas before landing his role at Texas.

As the Lions look to strengthen their running game, the addition of Choice could be a key factor in developing their talented backfield.

Tashard Choice By the Numbers

NFL Career : Games Played : 88 Rushing Yards : 1,579 Average Yards Per Carry : 4.2 Total Receptions : 81 Receiving Yards : 574 Touchdowns : 10 (Rushing)

Bottom Line

Tashard Choice's diverse coaching experiences and history in the state of Texas could provide a unique advantage in helping the Lions develop their running backs. His expertise, combined with the talent already present in the Lions’ backfield, should help the team take the next step in improving their running game.