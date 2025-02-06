fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Report: Detroit Lions to Interview Darren Sproles

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are reportedly expected to interview former NFL star running back Darren Sproles for a role on their coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Sproles, who has transitioned into coaching, has been a highly sought-after name this offseason. His name has garnered interest for both college and NFL running back coaching positions, and the Lions are looking to add his expertise to their staff.

With an illustrious playing career that included stints with the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles, Sproles' wealth of experience and knowledge could make him a valuable asset to the Lions’ backfield. It remains to be seen what role Sproles will take on, but his potential addition to the staff is sure to bring an exciting dynamic to Detroit's offense.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
