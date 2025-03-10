Report: Detroit Lions to Sign CB D.J. Reed

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, free agent CB D.J. Reed plans to sign with the Detroit Lions. The 3-year deal is reportedly worth $48 million and includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

D.J. Reed Is A Great Fit

We previously predicted that D.J. Reed would be a good fit for the Lions if they were unable to bring back Carlton Davis III, and that is exactly what has happened. Reed did not get a ton of hype during his time in New York as he was playing behind Sauce Garner, but he is a very good cornerback who will come in and start for the Lions right off the bat. In fact, in 2024, Reed only allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 57.1% of their pass attempts against him.

From Dane Brugler:

Reed was a reliable No. 2 corner with the Jets. Will someone pay him to be their No. 1? He doesn’t turn 29 until November and has been very durable, missing five games in three years in New York. He had only two interceptions over that span, but the press-man corner — who aligned primarily on the defensive right side opposite Sauce Gardner — stayed close enough to allow an opposing passer rating of only 87.1.

By the Numbers

  • Age: 28
  • Games Played: 14
  • Passes Defended: 11
  • Interceptions: 0
  • Tackles 64
  • Penalties: 11

Bottom Line: The Lions Have a New Starting Cornerback

Since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 5th Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, D.J. Reed has posted five seasons with over 50 tackles and five seasons with seven or more pass breakups while intercepting six passes in his career. There is no reason to believe that Reed won’t come in and immediately replace Carlton Davis III as the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback.

W.G. Brady
