Report: Detroit Lions Unlikely to Re-Sign Carlton Davis III

One of the biggest questions the Detroit Lions will have to answer during the offseason is whether or not they will re-sign free agent CB Carlton Davis III. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, an agent gave him some information at the NFL Scouting Combine that would likely mean Davis will not return for the 2025 season.

Carlton Davis Likely To Demand More Than The Lions Will Offer

According to Birkett, an unnamed agent at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine told him that the Lions only want to spend around $12 million or so on a veteran cornerback.

“Davis, 28, is considered one of the top free agent cornerbacks available and is expected to command a salary north of $15 million per season,” Birkett writes. “The Lions are looking to spend slightly less on a veteran cornerback, perhaps in the $12 million-per-year range, one agent who met with the Lions at the NFL combine told the Free Press last week.“

Bottom Line: Money Talks

Carlton Davis III has made it clear that he absolutely loves playing for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, but he has also made it clear that he is not going to take less money than he believes he is worth. As I have written previously, I think Davis will get around $15 million per season if he hits the open market. If the Lions are only offering $12 million, he will make the business decision that almost everybody would make if they were in his situation.