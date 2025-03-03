Monday, March 3, 2025
Report: Detroit Lions Were ‘Most Aggressive’ In Trying to Trade for Myles Garrett

According to a report from ESPN’s Kimberly A. Martin, the Detroit Lions were the most aggressive team trying to acquire future Hall of Fame EDGE Myles Garrett prior to last season’s NFL Trade deadline.

Why it Matters

When Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury during the Lions Week 6 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, everyone knew it was just a matter of time before the Lions brought in reinforcements. As we now know, that reinforcement ended up being Za’Darius Smith, who the Lions acquired via a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

If you believe the report from Martin, Smith was not the Lions’ top choice, as they were swinging for the fence trying to acquire Garrett.

Could the Detroit Lions Still Acquire Myles Garrett?

At this point, it seems like a very long shot that the Detroit Lions will trade for Myles Garrett before the 2025 season begins. Lions GM Brad Holmes responded with a “probably not” at the NFL Scouting Combine when he was asked if the Lions would add a star pass rusher during the offseason. In addition, the Browns have made it clear that they are not going to trade Garrett.

That said, despite all of that, Garrett has been adamant that he will not sign a new deal with the Browns, and that he still wants to be traded.

Folks, it is going to be VERY interesting to see where Garrett plays in 2025. Could it still be with the Detroit Lions? Will the Philadelphia Eagles swoop in and steal on of the best EDGE rushers in NFL history? Only time will tell.

2 Detroit Lions Who Could Soon Be Cut
