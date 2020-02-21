Report: Detroit Pistons buying out Markieff Morris

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris are working towards a buyout.

Morris, who has a player option for the 2020-2021 season that will come off the books, has garnered interest from the Lakers and Raptors.

Detroit didn’t have any trade partners at the deadline for Morris, who has a player option for next season that will come off the books after the buyout. https://t.co/rDvChwxmQr — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 21, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020