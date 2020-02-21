33 F
Detroit
Friday, February 21, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons buying out Markieff Morris

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris are working towards a buyout.

Morris, who has a player option for the 2020-2021 season that will come off the books, has garnered interest from the Lakers and Raptors.

