According to reports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 for throwing a pen into the stands during overtime of Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pistons ended up losing Pelicans 117-110. Rose scored 23 points and dished out eight assists in the loss.