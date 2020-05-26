Report: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are opening a search to hire a general manager to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski. Stefanski and Palace Sports Vice Chairman Arn Tellem will be leading the process, which will be underway soon.

The Detroit Pistons are opening a search to hire a general manager to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski, sources tell ESPN. Stefanski and Palace Sports Vice Chairman Arn Tellem will be leading the process, which will be underway soon. Story: https://t.co/xO2CDorIXg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2020

The new general manager, when hired, will work with Stefanski and head coach Dwane Casey on player personnel matters.