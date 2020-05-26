41.2 F
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

Report: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are opening a search to hire a general manager to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski. Stefanski and Palace Sports Vice Chairman Arn Tellem will be leading the process, which will be underway soon.

The new general manager, when hired, will work with Stefanski and head coach Dwane Casey on player personnel matters.

By Arnold Powell

