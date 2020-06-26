Report: Detroit Pistons new GM Troy Weaver makes first roster move, signs C Justin Patton

According to reports, new Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver has made his first roster move since taking the job.
Rod Beard of the Detroit News is reporting the Pistons have signed center, Justin Patton.
Patton, who just turned 23, was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the 1st Round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft. He played his college ball at Creighton.
In nine career games, he has averaged 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game.
#Pistons announce they have signed center Justin Patton.
— Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) June 26, 2020