Report: Detroit Pistons poach Bucks’ front office man to become assistant GM

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons are hiring Milwaukee Bucks executive David Mincberg to become an assistant general manager.

Mincberg was the Bucks’ Vice President of Basketball Strategy, working with GM Jon Horst for the past three years.

