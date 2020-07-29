Report: Detroit Pistons purchase team from Phoenix Suns

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have purchased the Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns. James Edwards III is reporting that the G League team will be rebranded and is expected to be played in the new arena that is being constructed on the campus of Wayne State starting in 2021-22.

This purchase is being made because the Pistons contract with the Grand Rapids Drive is coming to an end after the 2020-21 season and Pistons owner Tom Gores wanted to own his own affiliate.

The Drive says they are still committed to Grand Rapids and look forward to a “continued future” within the NBA G League.

Here's a statement from the Grand Rapids G-League team on the #Pistons' announcement: pic.twitter.com/cQnJn0qrVj — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) July 29, 2020

BONUS CONTENT

Which quarterback should the Detroit Lions put in quarantine?

If everything goes right, we will have the opportunity to watch a full NFL season in 2020, but that could go south quickly if there is a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the league.

One thing is a fact, there absolutely will be cases of COVID-19 that pop up and chances are that every team will be affected at one point or another during the coming season. Depending on which player, or how many players test positive on a given team could be the difference between making the playoffs or getting a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When evaluating a football roster, the most important position is the quarterback.

Our Detroit Lions proved this point in 2019 when Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury and was forced to miss the final eight games of the season. The Lions record in those eight games? 0-8.

Because of COVID-19, there has been discussion about whether or not teams around the league will decide to keep three QBs on the roster with one of those being quarantined. The reason for this, of course, would be to make sure a healthy quarterback is available if an outbreak occurs and the other two QBs test positive for the coronavirus.

So, my question is, if the Lions decide to go this route (I think they should), which other their quarterbacks should be quarantined during the season as an insurance plan? Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, or David Blough?

