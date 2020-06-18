Report: Detroit Pistons reach agreement with Troy Weaver to become their next GM

UPDATE: The deal is signed!
Initial Report:
According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have found their next general manager.
Edwards sources have indicated to him that the Pistons have agreed to contract terms with Troy Weaver to become their next GM.
Weaver had been serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
