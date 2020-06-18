41.2 F
Report: Detroit Pistons reach agreement with Troy Weaver to become their next GM

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

UPDATE: The deal is signed!

Initial Report:

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have found their next general manager.

Edwards sources have indicated to him that the Pistons have agreed to contract terms with Troy Weaver to become their next GM.

Weaver had been serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nation, do you approve of this hire?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

