Report: Detroit Pistons reveal asking price for Derrick Rose

There is no question about it that the Detroit Pistons are looking to trade away some of their current players as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

According to reports, the Pistons are open to trading their best player this season, Derrick Rose, but he is going to come at a steep price as Detroit is asking for a “lottery level 1st-Round Pick.”

The Pistons are open to discussing trade offers for Derrick Rose, asking for a “lottery level 1st-Round Pick”, per @ShamsCharania. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 31, 2020

It’s not much of a surprise that the Pistons want a first round pick for Rose, but it is a bit surprising that they are asking for a lottery pick.