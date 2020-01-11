34.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons in ‘serious’ talks about trading C Andre Drummond

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Pistons in ‘serious’ talks about trading C Andre Drummond

At this point, I wish the NBA trade deadline had already passed as there seem to be multiple new...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

5 Big Ten teams included in ‘Way-too-Early’ 2020 college football top 25

The College Football Playoff Championship Game has not yet been played but that does not mean it is too...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching -...
Read more
Arnold Powell

At this point, I wish the NBA trade deadline had already passed as there seem to be multiple new reports about Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond every single day.

Embed from Getty Images

The latest report suggests that the Pistons talks with the New York Knicks about a Drummond trade were more than just exploratory.

Ian Begley is reporting that the talks between the Pistons and Knicks were “serious.”

“New York did indeed touch base with Detroit about a potential Andre Drummond trade. Now, things can and do change quickly here in trade season, because we’re so close to the deadline. But I was told that the Knicks’ recent talks with Detroit were indeed more serious than just an exploratory nature.”

Now, it is important to remember that as the trade deadline, offers and interest can change on an hourly basis, so though this report came out late Friday night, things could be much different now.

Nation, where do you think Drummond ends up? Or, will he still be a Detroit Piston when the deadline passes?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article5 Big Ten teams included in ‘Way-too-Early’ 2020 college football top 25

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Pistons in ‘serious’ talks about trading C Andre Drummond

At this point, I wish the NBA trade deadline had already passed as there seem to be multiple new...
Read more
U of M News

5 Big Ten teams included in ‘Way-too-Early’ 2020 college football top 25

Don Drysdale - 0
The College Football Playoff Championship Game has not yet been played but that does not mean it is too early to start thinking about...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching - February 6 to be exact....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

Arnold Powell - 0
I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM, and there have been plenty,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching - February 6 to be exact....
Read more

Former Detroit Pistons coach Rick Carlisle jaws with LeBron James

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Pistons bench boss Rick Carlisle didn't mind making himself heard against the NBA's arguably top player. The current Dallas Mavericks head coach was...
Read more

New Eastern Conference team emerges in Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons had grand plans of not only getting into the playoffs but making some noise once...
Read more

Pistons apply for disabled player exception worth $9 million following Blake Griffin surgery

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin's season could very well be over after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. He was forced...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.