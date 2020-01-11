Report: Detroit Pistons in ‘serious’ talks about trading C Andre Drummond

At this point, I wish the NBA trade deadline had already passed as there seem to be multiple new reports about Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond every single day.

The latest report suggests that the Pistons talks with the New York Knicks about a Drummond trade were more than just exploratory.

Ian Begley is reporting that the talks between the Pistons and Knicks were “serious.”

“New York did indeed touch base with Detroit about a potential Andre Drummond trade. Now, things can and do change quickly here in trade season, because we’re so close to the deadline. But I was told that the Knicks’ recent talks with Detroit were indeed more serious than just an exploratory nature.”

Now, it is important to remember that as the trade deadline, offers and interest can change on an hourly basis, so though this report came out late Friday night, things could be much different now.

Nation, where do you think Drummond ends up? Or, will he still be a Detroit Piston when the deadline passes?