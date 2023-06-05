Report: Detroit Pistons set to hire Stephen Silas

The Detroit Pistons, under the guidance of new head coach Monty Williams, are taking steps to assemble a strong coaching staff. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are expected to bring in former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas as their top assistant coach. Silas, with an extensive background in the NBA, including assistant coaching positions with several teams, is set to join the Pistons and contribute his wealth of experience to the team's development.

Key Points

The Pistons are reportedly hiring former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas as their top assistant coach.

Silas has an extensive coaching background, having worked as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors, among others.

The Pistons' decision to bring in Silas highlights their commitment to strengthening the coaching staff and benefiting from his valuable insights and expertise.



Bottom Line – The Detroit Pistons got their guy

The Pistons' decision to hire Silas as their top assistant coach demonstrates their determination to establish a formidable coaching roster under the leadership of Monty Williams. Silas's extensive coaching experience and previous head coaching role will undoubtedly contribute to the team's growth and success. As the team strengthens its coaching staff, fans can look forward to witnessing a positive transformation on and off the court, ultimately aiming to achieve success in the upcoming seasons.