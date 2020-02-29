25.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Report: Detroit Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson to retire from NHL

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In 2002, the Detroit Red Wings selected D Jonathan Ericsson in the 9th round of the NHL Draft.

Since then, Ericsson has played in 13 seasons with the Red Wings, scoring 27 goals and dishing out 98 assists.

On Saturday, during the Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators matchup, play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels casually confirmed that Ericsson is retiring from the Red Wings following the season.

So far in the 2019-2020 season, Ericsson has 0 goals and 0 assists in 13 games played.

We wish Ericsson the best of luck in whatever path he chooses next in his life.

Thank you, Jonathan!

