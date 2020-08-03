41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
Report: Detroit Red Wings prized prospect Moritz Seider to play in Germany

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Red Wings have loaned prized prospect, Moritz Seider, to Adler Mannheim with the understanding that he can return to the Wings in time for training camp for the 2020-21 season, which is expected to begin in December.

From Detroit Free Press:

“It’s a very fluid situation, but our agreement is we can recall him any time,” assistant general manager Ryan Martin told the Free Press Monday. “We think he’s in a good spot – he’s on the ice, he’s practicing with Mannheim.” 

Seider is the Red Wings top defensive prospect and this should be good for his development.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

