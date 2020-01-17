Report: Detroit Red Wings prospect to miss remainder of 2019-2020 season

Very little has gone right for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2019-2020 season and the negatives just keep piling up.

According to reports, Red Wings prospect Jonatan Berggren will miss the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery.

Berggren will miss the rest of this season due to shoulder surgery… #LGRW https://t.co/vJpvfsCKeQ — Red Wings Prospects (@DRWProspects) January 17, 2020

This is a tough loss as Berggren, according to a piece published in The Athletic, is the No. 5 prospect in the Red Wings organization.

From The Athletic:

5. Jonatan Berggren, F, Skellefteå (SHL)

Conversely, Berggren’s positioning here rests a lot on upside, but he has tons of it. And lately, he’s backed it up with more production in the SHL. He’s averaging a half point per game in Sweden’s top league, and is coming off a solid world juniors performance as well. Detroit will want to see him succeed in the tougher areas of the ice, to keep from becoming a perimeter player, but his skating, skill, vision and passing are of high enough quality for him to eventually play on an NHL power play and potentially even play in the top six some day. He has strides yet to take before that feels realistic, but at just 19, he’s a prospect worth being excited about.