Report: Detroit Tigers add 2 pitchers to player pool

According to Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, the team has added RHPs Alex Lange and Zach Hess to their player pool, which is now at 60.

From MLB Trade Rumors:

Lange was a first-round pick (No. 30 overall) of the Cubs in 2017, but they traded him to the Tigers last year in the teams’ Nick Castellanos deal. Between the Cubs’ and Tigers’ Double-A clubs last season, the 24-year-old Lange managed a 3.79 ERA with 7.1 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9 over 54 2/3 innings. FanGraphs ranked him as the Tigers’ No. 15 prospect back in January, writing that he “might fit in a multi-inning relief role.”

FG also pegs Hess as a likely reliever, and the site placed him 15th in its most recent assessment of Detroit’s farm system. The hard-throwing 23-year-old joined the organization as a seventh-round pick in 2019, and almost all of his professional innings have come in Single-A ball so far. He threw 21 frames there last season and recorded a 2.57 ERA with 9.43 K/9 and 4.71 BB/9.