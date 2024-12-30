fb
Monday, December 30, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Report: Detroit Tigers Are ‘All-In’ On 2-Time MLB All-Star

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers are reportedly making a major push to add third baseman Alex Bregman to their roster, with sources indicating that the team is “all-in” on signing the free agent. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have shown strong interest in the 31-year-old star and are actively engaged in ongoing discussions with Bregman and his camp.

“The Tigers have strong interest in third baseman Alex Bregman,” Petzold wrote.

‘In fact, the Tigers appear to be all-in on Bregman. Both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions with mutual interest, but there has been a gap in value as Bregman's market narrows.”

Alex Bregman Detroit Tigers

Tigers Remain Committed Despite Gap in Value

Despite mutual interest from both sides, there has been a gap in value as Bregman's market continues to narrow. However, the Tigers remain committed to securing the veteran third baseman to add both a consistent bat and solid defense to their lineup.

Alex Bregman’s 2024 Performance and Gold Glove Achievement

Bregman, who will turn 31 in late March, had another impressive season in 2024, hitting .260 with 26 home runs, 44 walks, and 86 strikeouts for the Houston Astros. In addition to his offensive production, Bregman earned the Gold Glove award at third base, solidifying his place as one of the league's top defenders.

If the Tigers can close the gap with Bregman, he could become a key piece of the franchise's future as they continue to rebuild and push toward contention. Stay tuned as the offseason heats up, and the Tigers look to add this proven talent to their roster.

Previous article
Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres Could Make Trade In Not-Too-Distant Future
