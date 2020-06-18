Report: Detroit Tigers fire 3 employees for drinking beer, fuels belief Ilitch Holdings is cleaning house

According to a report from Anthony Fenech, the Detroit Tigers fired three employees on Monday for drinking.

Fenech tweeted out that the employees were caught drinking beer in the parking lot after a recent mask-making shift. He added that this development further fuels employee’s beliefs that Ilitch Holdings is trying to save cash by firing as many employees as possible.

Fenech added that as of Jan. 1, at least 77 business-side employees had left the Tigers between 2018-2019, including 42 in 2019 alone as “new upper management began decimating the organization’s culture established by former team owner, Mike Ilitch.”

