Report: Detroit Tigers Lose Out On Alex Bregman

W.G. Brady
Report: Detroit Tigers Lose Out On Alex Bregman

According to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Alex Bregman is signing with the Boston Red Sox. The deal is reportedly for three years and is worth $120 million with two opt-outs. For the past week, most believed that the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers were the final two teams that Bregman was considering.

Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman Turns Down $170 Million Offer

Bregman, according to Evan Petzold, turned down a 6-year, $170 million deal with the Detroit Tigers to sign a shorter deal with opt-outs.

Bregman has ties to Boston as former Astros bench coach, Alex Cora is currently the manager of the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers Lose Out On Top Target

It's no secret that Alex Bregman was the top free-agent target for the Detroit Tigers. In fact, previous reports suggest the Tigers had offered at least a 4-year deal, but Bregman did not take it.

Now, the Tigers will have to shift gears, as they really don't have an everyday third baseman on their roster. Instead, they will have to platoon Matt Vierling and Jace Jung, unless they sign another player.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

