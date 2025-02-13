Report: Detroit Tigers Lose Out On Alex Bregman

According to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Alex Bregman is signing with the Boston Red Sox. The deal is reportedly for three years and is worth $120 million with two opt-outs. For the past week, most believed that the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers were the final two teams that Bregman was considering.

Alex Bregman Turns Down $170 Million Offer

Bregman, according to Evan Petzold, turned down a 6-year, $170 million deal with the Detroit Tigers to sign a shorter deal with opt-outs.

Bregman has ties to Boston as former Astros bench coach, Alex Cora is currently the manager of the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers Lose Out On Top Target

It's no secret that Alex Bregman was the top free-agent target for the Detroit Tigers. In fact, previous reports suggest the Tigers had offered at least a 4-year deal, but Bregman did not take it.

Now, the Tigers will have to shift gears, as they really don't have an everyday third baseman on their roster. Instead, they will have to platoon Matt Vierling and Jace Jung, unless they sign another player.