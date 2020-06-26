Report: Detroit Tigers make decision on No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson

With Major League Baseball and the MLBPA agreeing to play a 60-game regular season, one question that has come up is, what will happen with many of the top prospects around the league?

For the Detroit Tigers, one of those top prospects is Spencer Torkelson, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Many have speculated that Torkelson will play with the Tigers at some point in 2020, and though that still may end up coming to fruition, he will reportedly start the season elsewhere.

According to a report from Jacob Rudner, Torkelson will travel to Detroit on Monday and undergo a physical on Tuesday. Assuming the physical goes well, he is then expected to sign his contract. Torkelson will then practice with the Tigers until the regular season begins, at which time he will move to Toledo to practice with the taxi squad.

Nation, is Tigers’ GM Al Avila making the correct decision by not rushing Torkelson along and having him begin the season in the big leagues?

According to a source, Detroit Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson will travel to Detroit on Monday & undergo a physical on Tuesday. Expected to sign contract soon after. He will practice with the team until the season opens then move to Toledo to practice with the taxi squad. — Jacob Rudner (@Jacob_Rudner) June 26, 2020