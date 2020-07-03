41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 4, 2020
type here...

Report: Detroit Tigers release 27 players on first day of Spring Training 2.0

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Friday marked the first day of Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reporting to Comerica Park for Spring Training 2.0 (yes, that is what I am calling it because summer camp or whatever else bothers me).

In addition to holding their first team workout since the sporting world was forced to shut down because of COVID-19, the Tigers released 27 minor-league players, aside from Alex Wilson, who was also released.

Below is a list of the players who were released by the Tigers on Friday.

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Report: NFLPA doesn’t want to play preseason games

Michael Whitaker - 0
Could we see yet another adjustment in the NFL's plans thanks to COVID-19? If the NFLPA has their way, it sure looks like it....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Cleveland Indians ready to discuss name change

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins are in the midst of discussions regarding a potential name change for the franchise. And now, MLB's Cleveland Indians could...
Read more
MSU News

4 days after committing to Michigan State, Emoni Bates drops video on Twitter

Arnold Powell - 0
On June 29th, 5-Star hoops phenom Emoni Bates shocked the nation by announcing that he committing to Michigan State...at least for now. Now, a few...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Sports book releases odds for Washington Redskins new team name

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Washington Redskins, they are undergoing a thorough review of their team name and it seems like just a matter of time...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Report: Cleveland Indians ready to discuss name change

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins are in the midst of discussions regarding a potential name change for the franchise. And now, MLB's Cleveland Indians could...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

19 different MLB teams have at least one individual test positive for COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
Just minutes ago, Major League Baseball released their first set of results for COVID-19 testing and as you can see below, there were 38...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers prospect Troy Stokes Jr. could miss entire season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. broke his hamate bone and he could miss the entire 2020 season. https://twitter.com/codystavenhagen/status/1279100193053511682?s=21
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Mike Trout doesn’t ‘feel comfortable’ playing in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Bob Nightengale, baseball’s best player may not play in 2020. Nightengale reported on Friday that Angels OF Mike Trout, who...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.