Report: Detroit Tigers release 27 players on first day of Spring Training 2.0

Friday marked the first day of Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reporting to Comerica Park for Spring Training 2.0 (yes, that is what I am calling it because summer camp or whatever else bothers me).
In addition to holding their first team workout since the sporting world was forced to shut down because of COVID-19, the Tigers released 27 minor-league players, aside from Alex Wilson, who was also released.
Below is a list of the players who were released by the Tigers on Friday.
Tigers released 27 minor-league players today, their first round of releases this year aside from Alex Wilson. The moves coincided with Draft signings and undrafted free-agent deals. Moves normally would've happened at end of Spring Training 1.0 or post-Draft.
— Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 3, 2020