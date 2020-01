According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed former Minnesota Twins 1B Kennys Vargas to a minor-league contract.

As noted by Jason Beck, Vargas spent the 2019 season in Japan with Chiba Lotte Marines.

In four seasons with the Twins (2014-2017), Vargas batted .252 with 35 home runs and 116 RBIs in 236 total games.